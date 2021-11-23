ON Marxists Want Votes Based on Skin Color

The Ontario Teachers Federation District 20 believes people’s voting rights should be based on skin color.
These people are teaching the next generation.
Under their system, white people will have far fewer voting rights.
How long before it hits the United States? Watch the clip;
Remember how the prattled on about Apartheid?
That was when they didn’t wield it themselves.
Egalitarian unity utopias where all comrades are equal and the same sound good in the faculty lounge after a few choom loads.
Communism is not love. Communism is a hammer which we use to crush the enemy. Mao Zedong
Having your white vote count for less is part of that famous white privilege the left and BLM are foaming at the mouth about.
But as a white man, who suffers from debilitating fibromyalgia, lives in a small house with an income that is below average, drives a 12 year old car, I am still waiting for my white privilege!
when is it coming?