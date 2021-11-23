Cali Clown World: County Mandates Masks for People in Their Homes

















The media is ginning up the COVID-19 panic and hysteria in time for the holidays. The cases are rising in Europe and authorities in Europe are locking down their citizens, shoving them into quarantine camps, and banning them from living normally. Not to be outdone, the American media pulled out their crystal balls to predict that the country will be surging soon.

It is surging in blue northern states but the media is keeping that low-key.

A surge has hit one Northern California County and the clown world of Democrat tyrants has gone into full gear.

In Santa Cruz, they are now mandating masks for all private settings, including PEOPLE’S OWN HOMES. That’s not backed by science, obviously, and it’s nuts. Will they enforce it eventually, and if so, how?

You can watch the entire video on abc7 where the host doesn’t even question it. In fact, the buildup and scare tactics because of increased cases set it up nicely for the tyrants.

“An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Santa Cruz County and it covers private settings like a home. If you are getting together with others who don’t live in the same household the county says you should mask up regardless of vaccination status. Businesses are also required to follow the guidelines. You can take off your mask when eating or drinking,” the host says, wincing a bit.

THE MEDIA DOESN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WHEN BLUE STATES HAVE SURGES

There is a rise in cases in Democrat-controlled states, especially Michigan and Vermont, but the media is not politicizing the Blue States’ problem. Remember how they tormented the Governors of Texas, South Dakota, Florida, and the entire South?

As an example, Vermont is a communist Democrat state, with a very high vaccination rate. Yet, its case numbers are rising as people head indoors for the winter.

Vermont is one of the most vaccinated states in the country and has served as a model for its COVID-19 response throughout the pandemic. But now, the state is experiencing its worst COVID-19 surge yet.

In Vermont, nearly 72% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — more than any other state, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. At the same time, it has the 12th-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last week, state data released Tuesday shows.

They claim it’s the fault of the unvaxxed and youth who are not vaxxed. Also, breakthrough cases among vaccinated residents are up 31% over the past week, according to state data. Israel studies show the vaccine starts waning at 2-6 months.

Whatever the reason, the blue states escape all criticism and condemnation. AND THE TRUTH IS THEY DON’T KNOW WHY IT KEEPS SURGING. AND IT’S ENDEMIC.

