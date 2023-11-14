Biden Might Release Another $10B to Iran Tomorrrow

Iran is behind the Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria, and Yemeni attacks, and they are behind the attacks on US military bases, injuring our soldiers. Despite that, the Biden regime is allegedly considering releasing another $10 billion to Iran. They use the funds for terror.

This is madness.

Richard Goldberg is a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He said the decision is imminent.

Goldberg wrote: “Why should Iran have any access to more than $10 billion after sponsoring one of the worst terrorist attacks against American citizens and the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust?”

Washington Free Beacon Reports:

The Biden administration may approve a sanctions waiver on Tuesday that will allow Iran to access at least $10 billion in previously frozen funds held in Iraq, a closely watched decision that comes just a month after the Tehran-backed terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that left 1,200 dead.

The waiver would extend the multibillion-dollar sanctions relief first issued in July that expires tomorrow. It allows Iraq to transfer frozen electricity payments into Iranian-owned bank accounts in Europe and Oman. The waiver renewal is driving concerns that the Biden administration is maintaining financial avenues for Tehran as the country’s terrorist proxies foment chaos across the Middle East.

“The world is living in a post-Oct. 7 world, but the White House is still running an Oct. 6 policy toward Iran,” Richard Goldberg said.

This is sick, and Joe Biden is fully unfit.

