Biden MISSPEAKS dramatically, knowingly about the Constitution

Biden sat down last Wednesday for an interview with Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV. Anchor Shannon Perrine asked Biden whether he would support packing the Supreme Court if elected president, a question he continually refuses to answer, even during the presidential debate.

“You know, that’s exactly what they want me to talk about so we don’t talk about how they’re violating the Constitution now,” Biden said. “I’m not going to play [President] Trump’s game. Right now, my entire focus is seeing to it that the American people get a chance — the election has already started — to have their say on who the next Supreme Court justice is. And that’s what I’m focused on.”

Perrine asked Biden just how Republicans are “violating” the Constitution.

“The Constitution says that the American people — I taught constitutional law for over 20 years — says the American people get an opportunity to choose who they want on the Supreme Court by who they pick as their senator and their president,” Biden said.

The Constitution actually says: Article II, Section 2, the president, with the “advice and consent of the Senate,” shall pick Supreme Court justices. In fact, until the 17th Amendment was ratified in 1917, Americans didn’t even pick their own senators, state’s legislatures did that.

Since he claims to be a constitutional expert, he must have MISSPOKE knowingly.

Trump was asked about it in the debate:

“I will tell you very simply,” he responded. “We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all. We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her, and very few people knowingly would say otherwise. And by the way, the Democrats, they wouldn’t even think about not doing it. The only difference is they’d try and do it faster.”

“There’s no way they would give it up. They had Merrick Garland, but the problem is they didn’t have the election so they were stopped. And probably that would happen in reverse, also. Definitely would happen in reverse. So we won the election, and we have the right to do it.”

Biden wouldn’t answer it during the debate which in itself is an admission that he will pack the court. Here’s his exchange with Trump:

Biden: Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue. The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You’re voting now. Vote and let your Senators know strongly how you feel.

Trump: Are you going to pack the court?

Biden: Vote now.

Trump: Are you going to pack the court?

Biden: Make sure you, in fact, let people know, your Senators.

Trump: He doesn’t want to answer the question.

Biden: I’m not going to answer the question.

Trump: Why wouldn’t you answer that question? You want to put a lot of new Supreme Court Justices. Radical left.

Biden: Will you shut up, man?

He also didn’t teach the Constitution for 20 years.

Bill O’Reilly, who has been way too kind to these Democrats over the years, no longer holds back. He explains in the clip below what a Biden presidency and packing the court will mean to America.

Obviously, Biden will pack the court, which is the ONLY body of government that protects our rights. Packing it makes it into another legislative body — a Democratic one.

Biden will never stand up to the socialist/communist movement without the Court.

O’Reilly used the Court as an example but there is so much more they want to do — universal basic income, free healthcare, free college, free housing, and on and on.

