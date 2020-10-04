Flashcards for critical race theory, easy, quick learning

The following flashcards present critical race theory. If you don’t believe them, watch the video below by a teacher of critical race theory. The theory was developed by Barack Obama’s mentor in college.

Critical Race Theory flashcards, #1. Collect and share. pic.twitter.com/TQXHFhw8aE — James Lindsay, not racist (@ConceptualJames) September 30, 2020

Critical Race Theory flashcards, #2. Collect and share. pic.twitter.com/F5ZLKvE0NB — James Lindsay, not racist (@ConceptualJames) September 30, 2020

Critical Race Theory flashcards, #3. Collect and share. pic.twitter.com/fWLJ4XQTun — James Lindsay, not racist (@ConceptualJames) September 30, 2020

Critical Race Theory flashcards, #4. Collect and share. (Yes, its different than #3.) pic.twitter.com/oRu6j6xEc7 — James Lindsay, not racist (@ConceptualJames) September 30, 2020

Critical Race Theory flashcards, #5. Collect and share. pic.twitter.com/gd4EM22sq6 — James Lindsay, not racist (@ConceptualJames) September 30, 2020

Critical Race Theory flashcards, #6. Collect and share. pic.twitter.com/cPeh9aArfJ — James Lindsay, not racist (@ConceptualJames) September 30, 2020

IT’S ON VIDEO IF YOU DON’T BELIEVE THE FLASHCARDS

Critical race theory is taught in schools, government agencies, and in corporations. If you don’t believe the flashcards, maybe you will believe the “Fat femme queer binary” who says all whites are “racist devils” during critical race theory instruction.

Watch her say “all white people are racist” and born into not being human. They’re not human. Whites are “devils,” “demons,” and “inhuman,” she said.

HuffPo praises this: