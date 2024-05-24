Biden, MSM Lie About Trump and the Unified Third Reich

The media is still reporting the new Charleston lie – Trump wants a unified Third Reich. Charleston was a complete fraud; the media and the White House knew but kept repeating it. This seems to be the same thing. The dishonesty is jaw-dropping.

BREAKING!!! President Biden, in a new ad that just dropped, says that Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about a Unified Reich is the language of Adolf Hitler. It’s true.pic.twitter.com/Hak2VM0rXn — Jewish Liberals (@JewishLiberals) May 21, 2024

Fake News MSNBC:

Joe Biden compares Trump to Nazi Joseph Goebbels.

Which is ironic since Biden has been repeating the “very fine people” hoax for the last 4 months.

Biden did the things they impeached Trump for and Biden, not Trump insulted the troops. Both on video.

pic.twitter.com/pUth3ok5z8 — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) September 26, 2020

Fake News MSNBC:

CNN accuses Trump of invoking “Nazi Rhetoric” with a “fact-check” supporting statements from the Biden campaign which accuse Trump of having “parroted Adolf Hitler” and using “language you heard from Nazi Germany.” pic.twitter.com/ZJIJpPN8XM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2023



CNN:, Also Fake News

CNN accuses Trump of invoking “Nazi Rhetoric” with a “fact-check” supporting statements from the Biden campaign which accuse Trump of having “parroted Adolf Hitler” and using “language you heard from Nazi Germany.” pic.twitter.com/ZJIJpPN8XM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2023

The Truth

What they are not telling you is this. Some anonymous Trump supporter(s) purchased a background video – a wallpaper template – on which to make a Trump ad. It was this ad they were referencing. It was not a campaign ad.

You buy these background videos and then put your own photos and voice over them. It makes them look more professional. The background video had faint photos of vintage newspaper articles. You can buy other backgrounds. The one in question used vintage and antique newspaper headlines. They flash by in the background. One of the newspaper headlines that shot by was “German Industrial Strength Significantly Increased Driven By The Creation Of A Unified Reich.” The article was from fifty years before the Nazis and had nothing to do with the Third Reich.

Donald Trump retweeted it from the courtroom.

As Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt says in the clip below, anyone in the media would know what a total fraud this story is.

Media: “TRUMP’s a NAZI”

Take 90 seconds and watch just how fake these people are… pic.twitter.com/oNe3DAAXRy — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 22, 2024

Related