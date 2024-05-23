Turkish Illegal Aliens Warn Americans: Be “Worried”

A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, California, illegally with a group of other Turkish men told Bill Melugin that he paid $10,000 to a cartel. He was shocked at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border – no resistance and no security. He told the Fox News reporter that Americans should be “worried” about security and who is crossing.

We are in a great deal of trouble. This has been going on for three years.

NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1a9BiDuV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

That’s exactly what they did. Told me that on camera as well. Rejected for visa multiple times so just decided to walk across illegally & was stunned at how easy it was. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

Related