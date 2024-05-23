Turkish Illegal Aliens Warn Americans: Be “Worried”

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, California, illegally with a group of other Turkish men told Bill Melugin that he paid $10,000 to a cartel. He was shocked at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border – no resistance and no security. He told the Fox News reporter that Americans should be “worried” about security and who is crossing.

We are in a great deal of trouble. This has been going on for three years.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments