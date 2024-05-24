Clown World! Gov. Hochul Calls Trump’s NY Supporters “Clowns”

Gov. Hochul just called all of Donald Trump’s New York supporters “clowns.” That is a demeaning thing to say.

She also assured the audience New Yorkers know him too well and that he couldn’t win New York.

The former president might not be able to win, but it’s not because New Yorkers know him. It’s because the media has lied to them nonstop about him.


