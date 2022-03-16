Biden: No MiGs, But Definitely Old Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems?

The US is reportedly prepared to transfer Soviet-era mobile anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine from NATO allies.

Why would we send old missile systems and not MiGs? Does the administration think this is less likely to start a direct war with Russia? What’s the difference? Are we to believe Putin won’t object to old equipment that shoots down Russian planes which is what the MiGs were supposed to do.

New: US & NATO allies are sending several surface-to-air missiles systems to Ukraine. A senior US official tells me these systems include Soviet-era SA-8, SA-10, SA-12 and SA-14 mobile air defense systems, w/range higher than Stingers, giving capability to hit cruise missiles. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 16, 2022

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Zelensky pleaded with Congress to let him have planes to protect their air space.

Zelenskyy: “Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?…If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative. You know what kind of defense systems we need…You how much depends on…the ability to use aircraft[.]” pic.twitter.com/3tcrpfHEQL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 16, 2022

If true, Russia is committing war crimes:

Reportedly, a theater was bombed where hundreds of Ukrainians took shelter.

A bomb hit the Drama Theater in Mariupol on Wednesday, where civilians were taking shelter. The death count is not yet known but is feared to be high, according to The Times and The Kyiv Independent. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a virtual speech to US lawmakers asking again for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and for more support. Following Zelenskyy’s address to Congress, US President Biden announced the US will provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million in assistance, bringing the total assistance to $1 billion this week. Biden also outlined the specific equipment the US plans to send to Ukraine.

Another report:

BREAKING: The US embassy in Kyiv says Russian forces have shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, following the emergence of graphic footage of the aftermath earlier today. — Conflict News (@Conflicts) March 16, 2022

This is one reason why we must not enter this war. It’s horrendous. But the news is having the opposite effect and driving us to war.

