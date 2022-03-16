Biden: No MiGs, But Definitely Old Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems?

The US is reportedly prepared to transfer Soviet-era mobile anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine from NATO allies.

Why would we send old missile systems and not MiGs? Does the administration think this is less likely to start a direct war with Russia? What’s the difference? Are we to believe Putin won’t object to old equipment that shoots down Russian planes which is what the MiGs were supposed to do.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Zelensky pleaded with Congress to let him have planes to protect their air space.

If true, Russia is committing war crimes:

Reportedly, a theater was bombed where hundreds of Ukrainians took shelter.

A bomb hit the Drama Theater in Mariupol on Wednesday, where civilians were taking shelter. The death count is not yet known but is feared to be high, according to The Times and The Kyiv Independent. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a virtual speech to US lawmakers asking again for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and for more support. Following Zelenskyy’s address to Congress, US President Biden announced the US will provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million in assistance, bringing the total assistance to $1 billion this week. Biden also outlined the specific equipment the US plans to send to Ukraine.

Another report:

This is one reason why we must not enter this war. It’s horrendous. But the news is having the opposite effect and driving us to war.


