Biden: Everyone Knows Someone Who Blackmails with Naked Pics

Biden is willing to bet that everyone knows someone who took a naked picture of someone with whom they have had an intimate relationship and then shared it.

“So we’ve established a new civil rights cause of action* for those whose intimate images were shared on the public screen. How many times have you heard…I bet everybody knows somebody, somewhere along the line that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then literally, in a sense, blackmails her or mortifies that person.”

Yeah, no, crazy old man. I have never met anyone who had their naked pictures shared online – not ever.

Who is he talking about? Hunter? Perhaps he’s concerned about his daughter’s diary?

Watch:

*The legal dictionary defines a cause of action:

A condition under which one party would be entitled to sue another. A set of facts that, if true, entitle an individual or entity to be awarded a remedy by a court of law.

