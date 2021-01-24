Biden offered billions of $$$ to Central American heads to send illegals

Mexico’s President Obrador said Saturday that Biden told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala — nations whose hardships have spawned tides of migration through Mexico toward the United States, Fox Business reports.

And, so, the caravans will come upon invitation. The billions are a lure and they are meant to lure the people here illegally.

THE CONVERSATION

López Obrador, who spoke Friday with Biden by phone, said the two discussed immigration and the need to address the root causes of why people migrate.

The report states that Mexico has stopped the caravans of migrants who attempted to come through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Biden has stopped deportations, canceled the Remain in Mexico policy, and will let them all flood in. Many are transnational criminals and traffickers. A government report on 2020 shows that the overwhelming majority of individuals coming across had 4 or 5 criminal offenses.

He’s telling them to send the people illegally.

Thank Joe Biden and his Democrats, you 81 million who voted for this — allegedly.

