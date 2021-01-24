Buttigieg wants a mileage tax placed on struggling Americans

Incoming Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appears to think it’s a good idea to tax Americans for the number of miles they drive. It is a policy he endorsed as a Democratic presidential candidate.

The Biden Administration is actively searching for ways to fund its ambitious $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Buttigieg, the former ineffective mayor of South Bend, Ind., couldn’t even keep the potholes filled.

Why doesn’t each state pay for its infrastructure problems? This is another bailout. It’s not like the road projects of the 1950s. These are to shore up irresponsible states who don’t take care of their infrastructure.

This is as businesses, Americans, the tourist industry, and so on, are struggling. Democrats will tax anything that moves or doesn’t move. We are getting taxed from every angle for everything we do in every way possible and these politicians just keep spending with no sign of stopping.

The Democrats are talking about congestion taxing, raising tolls, and gas prices are going to go up as Biden’s team is crashing the energy sector.

Yesterday, @USDOT nominee @PeteButtigieg said he’s open to raising the gas tax on the American people to pay for government’s wasteful spending. There is absolutely NO reason we should be placing that burden on taxpayers. Watch more below: pic.twitter.com/n8FEj32BkO — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 22, 2021

