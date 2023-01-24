Biden Offered New US Equipment to Cuba, Venezuela, etc If They Send Their Old Stuff to Ukraine

U.S. SouthCom Commander General Laura Richardson spoke to the Atlantic Council on January 19th. She explained that the Biden administration offered Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and six other Latin American nations U.S. military equipment if they’ll give old Russian weapons to Ukraine.

“If I talk to my number two, uh, adversary in the region, Russia, I mean I’ve got, of course, the countries Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua with Russia relationships. But, what I really look…and six other countries, by the way… so a total of nine have Russian equipment in them. And we’re working to replace that Russian equipment with United States equipment if those countries want to donate it to Ukraine or the cause that’s happening and be able to replace that with U.S. equipment,” Richardson explained.

It’s so stupid; where do you begin? Let me guess; she was promoted because she’s a woman. Who will pay for the new US equipment? We can’t even replenish our own supplies.

The US wants Latin America to turn against Russia. Meanwhile, they are not our friends.

She also blathered about our need for South America’s lithium.

