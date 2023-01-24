Biden Might Send 30 Tanks to Ukraine Despite WWIII Risks

Joe Biden is considering sending a “significant number” of Abrams tanks to Ukraine in what Russia will consider escalation. Having someone as mentally impaired as Joe Biden in the presidency is a joke on Americans. He’s a figurehead with a secret panel of unaccountable Marxists making the decisions. They’re mocking us. Now, with this latest possibility of tanks to Ukraine, Biden is pushing us closer to World War III and the possibility of nuclear war. Who is behind this? We don’t know for certain.

Biden’s thinking about sending 30 tanks.

“The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive; it’s hard to train on. It has a jet engine; I think it’s about three gallons to a mile of jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain,” Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s top policy official, told reporters last week after a trip to Kyiv. “It may or may not be the right system.”

Ukrainians are NOT trained.

Putin said recently that “almost the entire West is at war with us.” That is true. How long do you think this will continue without calamitous results?

An announcement could come as early as this week,Yahoo News reports.

The Pentagon, that surrendered Afghanistan and key bases catastrophically, has misgivings. The memory of their Afghanistan failures must still be raw.

On Tuesday, shortly after news broke of the possible U.S. move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that German Leopards were heading to Ukraine . Last week, he said he wasn’t sending tanks until after the US.

The US is providing most of the cash, equipment, and weaponry for the cause.

Related