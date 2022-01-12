Biden OKs Agencies Creating Databases of People with Religious Exemptions

An obscure federal agency wants to create a database capturing the names and “personal religious information” of employees who submit “religious accommodation requests” to be exempted from the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, The Washington Times reported.

At least seven other federal agencies, including five Cabinet departments, are apparently setting up similar “personal religious information” databases, according to an analyst at the Heritage Foundation.

The federal Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia, or CSOSA, published a “notice of a new system of records” in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The federal departments of Treasury, the Interior, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, and Transportation, as well as the General Services Administration and the Securities and Exchange Commission, have each published proposed rule-makings to implement “systems of records” tracking their workers’ religious accommodation requests, The Post reports.

While there is “some data collection that is likely and legally permissible under Title VII, when an individual at a covered agency requests a religious accommodation,” Sarah Parshall Perry, a legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Institute for Constitutional Government, said, “we have not seen it on a broad scale like this ever.”

Why are federal agencies collecting information on individual religious exemptions? They can use it to discriminate. This is more power in the hands of the government. Do they get to judge these people?

Normally, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission keeps the date only for internal purposes.

We fear religious discrimination for good reason.

This is so unnecessary and will be abused just like everything else big government gets its hands on. Agencies have no business collecting peoples’ religious information on a grand scale.

In April, Biden’s CDC spokesperson Jeff Zeints said “There’ll be no federal vaccination database, no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

The Biden administration has now authorized federal agencies to keep vaccine databases, despite saying clearly that there would be “no federal vaccine database.”

NOTHING, NOTHING he says can be trusted.

