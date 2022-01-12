Boosters Are Over!, mRNA Fails! When Will the Authoritarians Notice?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against the repeated use of original Covid-19 vaccines as booster shots and said the strategy is “unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable” in the fight against emerging variants.
“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable,” the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-Co-VAC) said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the CEO of Pfizer, the two jabs with the booster “may give reasonable protection” (operative word being ‘may’) but the two jabs give “limited protection if any”. Pfizer is coming out with a fourth dose, allegedly for Omicron, but by the time it comes out, perhaps in March, Omicron will be mostly gone.
The biggest joke is having to present vaccine cards in restaurants and other locales. Vaccinted people spread COVID.
People are dying because they aren’t getting their surgeries. More people are overdosing and committing suicide since the crazy began. Then there are the bankruptcies. Children, especially those who need the most help, are losing important years of their education.
Life is short and some of us lost two years living in fear.
We can’t get jabs for every new variant. They can do what they do for the flu with an annual shot, and that will be the best we can expect.
Boosters are done!
We need treatments if Dr. Fauci, Mr. Science, will allow them.
Firing people who aren’t vaxxed is not a strategy. It’s abuse. Masking children is abuse. Taking freedoms away with endless mandates doesn’t work. The virus is spreading rapidly in New York where we have very limited freedom. The strategy doesn’t work.
Targets of the illness are the elderly and people with co-morbidities. We should concentrate on them.
We have had five major variants in the past year, two went global, and there is no way the boosters can be cooked up fast enough. and what are the long-term repercussions?
The standards for the flu aren’t stringent as they have been for COVID and they haven’t helped.
Vaccines don’t stop the spread, nothing the medical tyrants have done worked, but the cure has devastated Americans’ lives.
Enough! It’s over and mRNA lost. How many more people will lose their jobs or have their businesses crushed before these stupid politicians and imperious medical authoritarians are stopped?
It will NOT STOP until the perpetrators of the great CCP Virus lie/hoax are removed permanently from any position of authority and placed in a prison. They, and only they are the terrorists responsible for the death of hundreds of throusands and incalculable injury to everyone else.
Herd or natural immunity doesn’t make any money for Big Pharm and other comrades who are all onboard the Big Steal Coup Tittanica with Brandon at the helm.
Shh…don’t tell them that there won’t be any life rafts or jackets reserved, useful idiots are expendable.
There has never been a cure for the cold/flu, and a fake vaccine gene therapy formulation is not either. They bypassed standard testing, hid the data, hid the ingredients. Now this CEO says a 3rd dose may work. He also says he will have a jab for omicron ready in 2 months, after just failing for the past year with his other poisons. Only chumps believe him. The jabs were over from the start. I am happy that our esteemed author will not be getting the booster.
Mother Nature moves faster than Big Pharma, so it’s a losing battle only the insane think can be won. What’s worse is the repeated “Shots” may be a slow acting Jonestown Kool-Aid that is hurting people’s immune system with every doze. The unvaxxed Covid Survivors are not the problem, but the Vaccinated are dangerous because the Leaking vaccine is driving mutation production. The Omicron Variant is mild, but the next variant could be the Covid Death, mutations are a crap shoot and Leaky “vaccines” make the crap shoot significantly more deadly. Quack Fauci and friends at the CDC and FDA truly are clueless or they are Genocidal Murders. History will decide!
Might be a good idea to send this to the blue state governor’s.
A wise person once said, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” But that doesn’t mean the dems won’t keep trying.