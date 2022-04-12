Biden on guns: “Imagine had the tobacco industry been immune to prostitute being sued! Come on!

Joe Biden gave his blathering, slurring, nearly incomprehensible gun speech today.

At various times, he called the ATF, the AFT, the Bureau of Alcohol, and so on. He also slurs his words while mumbling.

Joe Biden can’t even read from a teleprompter. He doesn’t seem to know that he’s saying something ridiculous and often fails to self-correct.

At one point, he said, “Imagine had the tobacco industry been immune to prostitute being sued! Come on!” Watch:

He ripped ghost guns in his presser despite the fact that ghost guns have almost no history of problems. Ghost guns should have serial numbers, so require them, Joe, and stop using them as a distraction. Guns are a distraction. The causes of the crime surge are Democrat policies such as releasing thousands of hardened criminals, eliminating cash bail, pretending misdemeanors aren’t crimes, and making felonies into misdemeanors. When they do catch gangsters with illegal guns, they let them right out of jail. More laws won’t help.

Constantly demeaning law enforcement isn’t helping either.

He had nothing of value to offer and started yelling at one point to show how in control he is.

Biden keeps promoting community policing so untrained people can do police officers’ jobs. That’ll work. Why not community doctors too? How about community pilots?

Oh, and Biden is back on the “you couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed” schtick. Actually, you could buy a cannon, not that it has anything to do with the price of beans.

Once again, he wants gun manufacturers held responsible for any crime in which one of their guns is used.

Biden blathered again about hunters who are bad shots and need 20 shots to kill a deer. “What do you think, the deer are wearing kevlar vests?” he said stupidly.

Can you imagine what our enemies think?

The full clip:

