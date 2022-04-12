Maria Bartiromo Asks Kevin McCarthy If He’ll Impeach Joe Biden

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Kevin McCarthy on her show if he will impeach Joe Biden He said he’ll “follow the facts,” if Biden’s conduct rose to the level of an impeachable offense.

“We’re not going to use it for political purposes,” McCarthy told Bartiromo on her program “Sunday Morning Futures.”

We believe in the rule of law,” McCarthy continued. “We’re not going to pick and choose just because somebody has power. We’re going to uphold the law.”

“At any time, if someone breaks the law and the ramification becomes impeachment, we would move towards that. But we’re not going to use it for political purposes.”

That and jumping a turnstile will get him a ride on the New York City subway. However, he’s right to not commit at this point. However, couldn’t he bring up the fact that Joe breaks the law — immigration law — every day. That seems impeachable.

Go to 7:00:

