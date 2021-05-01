Biden on ‘patriotic responsibility’ of 2 vaccinated people to double mask outside









Here’s more evidence that Joe Biden has no idea what he’s saying. Either that or he doesn’t know the meaning of the word, ‘patriotic.’

Sitting about ten feet apart, NBC’s Craig Melvin asked Joe Biden if he’d stop wearing a mask (double mask) in public after the CDC updates its guidelines saying vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask outdoors.

“Sure, I mean, but what I’m going to do though because the likelihood of my being able to be outside and people not come up to me is not very high so it’s like look, you and I took our masks off when I came in. Because look at the distance we are,” Biden said, referring to the physical distance between him and Melvin.

“But if we were, in fact, sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on and I’d like you to have a mask even though we’ve both been vaccinated,” the president said. “And so, it’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact.”

He said it is a “patriotic responsibility for God’s sake” responsibility of two vaccinated people to wear masks around others.

“It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake,” Biden said. “It’s making sure that your wife, your children if in fact they haven’t been vaccinated, making sure that they’re not going to get sick.”

For God’s sake!?

Watch the next two clips:

Biden on wearing masks despite being vaccinated: “It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake” pic.twitter.com/UZRxy0gKlV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

He’s not well, in more ways than one:

Is Biden okay? This is from today. pic.twitter.com/ysiWXT68GO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 30, 2021

