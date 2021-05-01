NYT says ‘moderate’ culture warrior Joe hasn’t ‘popped’ yet!









WOW! The NY Times claims that ‘moderate’ Joe Biden has no ratings on the culture war material. He hasn’t ‘popped,’ it’s all ‘thin gruel,’ and he’s a big nothing burger of culture warring.

In reality, we are victims of tyranny, but not to the NY Times.

This (fun) bit aside, the meme is a testimony to how how Biden himself offers the right, well, a nothingburger on culture wars. It’s the most animating & unifying material in the coalition bc of differences on forpolicy, lack of interest in fiscal stuff. But Biden = thin gruel https://t.co/MWz7NyNKrJ — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 26, 2021

folks keep citing various policies when the point is *biden himself* if he pops we’ll know it next year. he’ll be in GOP tv spots or it’ll be some version of the squad and “they even want to ________’ism” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 26, 2021

‘THIN GRUEL’

Bullying Major League Baseball over a fake racist accusation against Georgia’s voting law is ‘thin gruel.’ Calling for the packing of the Supreme Court, grabbing our guns, alleging the country is a racist hell-hole and insisting all of our systems are racist shows he hasn’t ‘popped’ yet.

The insane Equality Act (it punishes Americans who dissent from the leftist dogma on gender identity and sexual orientation), the denial of religious liberty, putting biological boys on girls’ sports teams, is one big fat “nothing burger.”

He plans to destroy our energy sector and turn it over to far-left Democrat rulers to run. Everything will be fraudulent climate change extremism all the time.

Spending Hasn’t ‘Popped’

Biden acts as if money is infinite. He has already called for $6 trillion in what must end up as mostly deficit spending or borrowed money since the rich can’t possibly pay for all of this and won’t. They’re out of here, baby.

The barely-intelligible ‘president’ already signed $2 trillion in deficit spending and has trillions more ready to make the Democrat Party Central Government a reality. The bills are all socialist agenda items, along with an enormous expansion of the welfare state. If most Americans are on the dole, they can’t object to the centralized government that feeds them and takes care of their health, no matter how poorly they do it.

His Dictatorship Is a Dud So Far

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden signed 40 executive orders within his first 100 days, surpassing every predecessor for most orders signed in the same time going back to Roosevelt. He has only signed 11 new bills so far because who needs bills when you can just act like a dictator.

Nothing Burger Open Borders

Our borders are overrun because they are open thanks to ‘moderate’ Joe. He did it to ensure the Party keeps its underclass going with depressed wages and votes only for them. Unfortunately, so many have poured in during his first 100 days, that the one-party state is probably already guaranteed.

Joe promised all illegals amnesty, banned Border Patrol and ICE from doing most of their job, canceled Remain in Mexico and deals with Central America, said everyone in the world under 18 will get to stay, promised free everything to all illegals, including healthcare. But whose fault is it? Why Joe says it’s Trump’s, of course.

Oh, and the border wall is definitely done, finished, over, no more.

Forced Anti-White Racism Is a Nothing Burger

Biden’s Department of Education has pushed grants to make classrooms “incorporate teaching and learning practices that reflect the diversity, identities, histories, contributions, and experiences of all students.” Works encouraged in the curriculum to achieve those goals include The New York Times’ anti-American “1619 Project” and Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist.” Both projects debauch our history and encourage hatred for whites and for the USA.

Racist, Marxist Critical Race Theory is being forced onto schools, government agencies, private industry, everything, and everyone. That’s the price of tyrannical government rule.

Kill the Babies

Biden, the ‘devout Catholic,’ even reinstated taxpayer-funded overseas abortion and wants all Americans to pay for the merciless late-term abortions he now condones.

But, but, wait, the NY Times reports “All the news that’s fit to print,” (which should read, “All the propaganda that’s fit to print,”) says Biden hasn’t even popped yet. He’s a real dud in the world of Marxism (communism). Karl Marx is rolling in his grave over what a dud Joe is. There’s nothing to see here, no sir, the NY Times tells me so.

Democrats have decided to go for it and they are perfectly positioned to do it. They have a fake president, a figurehead, and the Bama cabal behind him can’t be criticized for it since no one can be sure who they really are. They’re Teflon, man, you know man, come on man.

Yes, Biden’s a real dud as communist dictators go, but he’s only just begun, or rather the people behind the curtain have only just begun.

