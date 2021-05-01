Maher says Russiagate was untrue, DJT only committed public crimes









After years of pushing the Russiagate lie, “Real Time” host Bill Maher admitted the Russia collusion narrative was false.

While addressing the FBI raid of Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, Maher began, “Is it political payback, is this politics or is it because what Giuliani and Trump did was unprecedented? I’d say that.”

Leftist author Thomas Frank suggested the Giuliani raid wasn’t “unprecedented,” citing the Nixon administration and how “a lot of those guys went to jail.”

“But did they involve themselves with other countries?” Maher asked. “I feel like, yes, we play dirty politics, but we always had one rule: no ringers, keep it in the family, do what you do, but don’t bring in the guy from Russia. … Look, a lot of this stuff we found out or we’re finding out was reported erroneously.”

“You mean Russiagate?” Frank asked.

“Yes,” Maher exclaimed.

It wasn’t just false, it was a deliberate hoax. Anyone see John Durham and his report lately? Is he still alive?

TRUMP ONLY COMMITTED PUBLIC CRIMES?

Maher called Trump an “idiot” and “crazy,” rich coming from him, and then blamed Trump for the hoax, theorizing that’s why Democrats thought it went deeper.

“We, like, thought that it had to be more of a conspiracy. It may turn out that most of it really was just what he did in public,” Maher continued. “Because it’s so insane that he was, ‘Russia, if you’re listening… ,’ and when he admitted he fired [FBI Director James] Comey, when I look back, I’m like ‘Wow, we lived through this?'”

[He should have fired more than just Comey.]

Nice try Maher, but Hillary plotted this with the dossier long before Donald Trump joked (yes it was obvious joking) that Russia should give us Hillary’s emails. Joking is a crime now.

Nasty Bill Maher is trying to change the narrative as he suggests “idiiot and crazy” Donald Trump committed his crimes in public [God, he’s nasty]:

