Biden open borders nominee to head ICE plans to destroy it

















The nominee’s rhetoric echoes the Biden Administration’s, portraying deportations as a problem of limited resources but resisting the need to remove even dangerous offenders. ~ WSJ Editorial Board

A Senate committee approved President Biden’s pick to head ICE in a party-line vote Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board believes he will destroy ICE from the inside out.

Open borders Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas, has been a harsh critic of the agency and he will gladly destroy it from the inside out.

Sheriff Gonzalez supports the concept of sanctuary cities and canceled a cooperation agreement between Harris County and ICE.

Republicans on the committee said they wanted more answers from the sheriff about his viewpoint.

“I have serious questions with the reports from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers that the Biden administration is ‘handcuffing’ law enforcement, pushing the “catch-and-release” policy, and ignoring the enforcement of some repeat criminals in our nation,” said Sen. James Lankford, who voted against advancing the nomination, The Washington Times reported.

The committee is split with seven Democrats and seven Republicans. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, missed the vote so the final tally was 7-6. Had it been a tie vote the nomination could still have advanced with a majority vote on the Senate floor.

Sheriff Gonzalez might also have to survive another committee vote in the Judiciary Committee before reaching the floor.

Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois far-left Democrat and chairman of that panel, held an online meeting with Sheriff Gonzalez and sounded encouraging notes.

“After four years of disastrous and irresponsible leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, I had a productive conversation with Sheriff Gonzalez about how we can reform ICE policies and practices to prioritize an effective, compassionate, and humane immigration system in line with our values,” Mr. Durbin said.

He was vehmently opposed to Donald Trump’s immigration policies because he is an open borders operative. He opposes enforcing immigration policies. Gonzalez spent years fighting ICE, and has greatly reduced criminal apprehensions.

