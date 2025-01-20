Biden Pardoned His Family 15 Minutes Before the Swearing -In

President Biden pardoned five family members in the last 15 minutes in office. He said that he did so not because they did anything wrong but because he feared political attacks from incoming President Donald J. Trump.

This president only wants crimes dealt with and has never desired to be vindictive. He was president before and was not vengeful.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” he said in his last statement as president. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

Mr. Biden’s action pardoned James B. Biden, his brother; Sara Jones Biden, James’s wife; Valerie Biden Owens, Mr. Biden’s sister; John T. Owens, Ms. Owens’s husband; and Francis W. Biden, Mr. Biden’s brother.

The White House announced the pardons with 15 minutes left in Mr. Biden’s presidency after he had already walked into the Capitol Rotunda to witness the swearing-in of Mr. Trump before the swearing-in.

That was done deliberately. The NY Times is trying to make this about protecting people from unfair revenge. What nonsense.

President Trump said he knew about the pardons of Biden’s family but decided not to mention it in the speech. He discussed it afterward.

