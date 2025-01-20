President Trump to Release Classified Docs of JFK, RFK, MLK Assassinations

President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump, who is now President Trump, promised to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America’s 35th president is widely known.

Trump pledged to a crowd during his Victory Rally at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, which has a 20,000-seat capacity, telling supporters it is the beginning of an effort to increase government transparency.

“As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump said.

Breaking: Trump Says He Will Release Assassination Records on JFK, RFK and MLK Within Days! #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/pY6EVCn4Bo — Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) January 20, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email