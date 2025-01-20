Biden Pardons a Slew of Political Apparatchiks

Daily Mail political reporter Charlie Spierling reports that Joe Biden is pardoning some of the worst actors of the Biden administration on Inauguration Day:

“…I am exercising my authority under the Constitution to pardon General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee.”

While Biden did not name them, the members of the Select Committee under his pardon include Reps. Bennie Thompson, Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin, Elaine Luria, Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger.

CBS quoted Biden:

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions.

[The pardons] “should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. [He added that the nation instead] owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

What he means is their tireless commitment to weaponizing government agencies.

The preemptive pardons… unprecedented? That’s the new standard? Presidents can hire people to commit crimes with the promise of a preemptive pardon? This is how you save democracy? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 20, 2025

What Crimes Are They Pardoned for Committing?

He is not only pardoning people before they have been charged with anything. He seems to pardon them without even naming them.

Biden said the country is healthier and safer because of them. Unbelievable.

If they are called before an investigative committee, they will testify without 5th Amendment rights due to the pardon.

So, will Mr. Kinzinger reject a pardon?

He said it pic.twitter.com/qgOgIqqn1B — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) January 20, 2025

Update: We added the Jason Whitlock quote after publication.

