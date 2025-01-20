Triggered Sandy Cortez Goes Too Far

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), aka Sandy Cortez from Yorktown, has publicly stated she will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, citing her refusal to ‘celebrate rapists.’

She needs to be sued for defamation.

Donald Trump just won a lawsuit against George Stephanopoulos and ABC News for falsely calling him a rapist.

That entire E. Jean Carroll’s case was a charade to begin with, and he was acquitted of rape. President Trump was convicted of touching her WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE and of defaming her for defending himself. The judge appeared far-left and unfair. The jury was a Manhattan jury, so there you have it.

Watch:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email