Creepy Joe pawed wife of Boston Marathon hero, made a suggestive comment

The wife of the Boston Marathon hero, a police transit officer, who was injured in the manhunt for the Boston bombers, said Joe Biden touched her inappropriately and made a suggestive comment to her in 2014, according to The Washington Examiner.

In two Facebook posts, one of which has since been deleted, Kim Donohue alleged that during a remembrance ceremony in Boston, a year after the April 2013 deadly bombing, then-Vice President Biden began “rubbing” her lower back.

“Look at those eyes, where did you get those eyes?” Donohue wrote. “Anyone else as good looking as you in that family … those eyes are mesmerizing, people must just do whatever you say.”

In a separate post, this one made in July 2016, Donohue reiterated her claim that Biden “greeted me by rubbing my back in an inappropriate and uncomfortable way” then “pushed” her husband, Dic Donohue, who was shot in the leg by one of the Tsarnaev brothers, aside.

“Biden then asked if I wanted to ride in a car with him down to a ceremony we were all attending at the Marathon finish line,” Donohue wrote. “He led me down a black hallway (Dic of course followed) and I got inside the most uncomfortable 3 person car ride I have ever been in.”

“I couldn’t get out of that car fast enough, I practically dove into the pavement.

The posts were deleted.

Donohue “confirmed making the allegations” against Biden to the Washington Examiner but didn’t want to discuss the matter further. According to the Examiner’s report, an acquaintance of Donohue said that Donohue’s politics have changed since the time she made the allegations and that she is now supportive of Biden’s candidacy.

