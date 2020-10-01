Pandering Joe says ‘inshallah’ during the debate, US Muslims react

M. Dowling
American Muslims reacted to Joe Biden using the Arabic word “inshallah” during a discussion of President Trump’s tax returns during the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

Some liked it of course, but for the most part, the American Muslims are on to him and his pandering.

The remark came after the debate moderator, Fox News’s Chris Wallace, asked Trump to comment on recent New York Times reporting that the president paid only $750 in federal income taxes per year in 2016 and 2017.

“I’ve paid millions of dollars, and you’ll get to see it,” Trump said, implying that his tax returns would eventually be made available to the public.

“When?” Biden asked.

The former vice president then added, as his campaign later confirmed to NPR, “inshallah,” an Arabic word that translates to “God willing” or “if God wills it.” It allegedly can also be used sarcastically.

Joe is just pandering, and someone told him to say that no doubt. He was very rehearsed.

About the tax returns, President Trump did not explain that well. While he likely paid $750 each year on one form, he also paid $18 million through his corporation. That’s how it works when you have a corporation. You are still paying the taxes. He was given a salary by his corporation — he was paid a salary and out of that salary paid 750 dollars to the federal government in federal income tax because he wrote off what he is legally allowed to write off against the salary, which you’re legally entitled to do. He still paid millions under corporate taxes.

A local business owner told me that’s how it works.

