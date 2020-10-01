Pandering Joe says ‘inshallah’ during the debate, US Muslims react

American Muslims reacted to Joe Biden using the Arabic word “inshallah” during a discussion of President Trump’s tax returns during the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

🤣 being misused by us Arabic.. the original meaning is: l’ll do my best to fulfill the promise, but it is in God’s hand at the end.

The FAKE meaning: depends on “God welling”.. not in my hands.. means washing my hands 🤦‍♂️ — 3alamSiri على امسيري (@3alamSiri) September 30, 2020

He said “it’s the law” — ~ Tariq ~ (@tariqmss) September 30, 2020

Inshallah is bidens new tactic — Shahmir (@ShahmirIsHere) October 1, 2020

Inshala???? That is called Foot-in-mouth disease. Why would you say something like that, mocking your own voters for no reason at all? Where do Muslims or InshaAllah come into this question? Very foolish of Biden to say something like this. Thought he had more sense. Hmm!! Think. — Mirza Yawar Baig (@myawarbaig) September 30, 2020

Some liked it of course, but for the most part, the American Muslims are on to him and his pandering.

The remark came after the debate moderator, Fox News’s Chris Wallace, asked Trump to comment on recent New York Times reporting that the president paid only $750 in federal income taxes per year in 2016 and 2017.

“I’ve paid millions of dollars, and you’ll get to see it,” Trump said, implying that his tax returns would eventually be made available to the public.

“When?” Biden asked.

The former vice president then added, as his campaign later confirmed to NPR, “inshallah,” an Arabic word that translates to “God willing” or “if God wills it.” It allegedly can also be used sarcastically.

Joe is just pandering, and someone told him to say that no doubt. He was very rehearsed.

About the tax returns, President Trump did not explain that well. While he likely paid $750 each year on one form, he also paid $18 million through his corporation. That’s how it works when you have a corporation. You are still paying the taxes. He was given a salary by his corporation — he was paid a salary and out of that salary paid 750 dollars to the federal government in federal income tax because he wrote off what he is legally allowed to write off against the salary, which you’re legally entitled to do. He still paid millions under corporate taxes.

A local business owner told me that’s how it works.