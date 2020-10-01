WOW! Wallace asked the same question in 2016 – criminal journalism

The media constantly tries to pin Donald Trump with a Nazi or KKK label in order to win elections. He has never and does not now support violent radical groups. Only Democrats do, especially Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Democrats and their media try to portray the right as the rioters and looters.

At first, they said it was the right-wing boogaloo boys causing the problems until it became known that they are socialists and left-wing. Then it became QAnon which is just an online group responsible for no deaths. Since neither of those flew, they are making the Proud Boys into something they are not and drawing moral equivalence with antifa and Black Lives Matter.

I don’t know much about Proud Boys but I know they are responsible for only 10 arrests in four years and there are only 800 of them. There are hundreds of thousands of BLM and antifa.

A high-ranking member of the FBI in Oregon said that the agency does not even designate the Proud Boys as an extremist group, contradicting a report from a law enforcement official in Washington state in November, 2018.

Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said in December 2018 that there was a misinterpretation during a slide-show presentation hosted for officials at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Vancouver, Wash., according to the Oregonian.

The big news this week is how corrupt Chris Wallace actually is, along with the rest of the media.

WALLACE ASKED THE SAME GOTCHA QUESTION IN 2016

WOW! Chris Wallace asked the same question of Donald Trump in 2016, demanding he disavow the KKK and other lunatics in 2016. Donald Trump — of course — rejected them and all they stand for.

The only person on stage who wouldn’t condemn violent hate groups was Joe Biden. He lied and called antifa an idea and then suggested they were a conspiracy theory. He would NOT use the words law and order, even when asked by the President.

His running mate Kamala Harris is still out telling these madmen to riot.

Only one person on last night’s debate stage consistently refuses to condemn violent hate groups. That person is @JoeBiden, who refused to even acknowledge the violence that ANTIFA perpetrats across America. @realDonaldTrump has condemned White Supremacists COUNTLESS TIMES. pic.twitter.com/caWioDzehg — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 30, 2020

The debate commission of a few elites, who say the President interrupted too much, will now tighten the rules so there is even less freedom in these so-called debates. The moderators do nothing but get in the way.

The problem with the debate is Chris Wallace invented radicalism where there is none. He is outright dishonest as he ran cover for Biden who never had to answer a question.

The problem is that Trump said “Sure” instead of repeating the sentence and once again condemning white supremacy as he has many times. It gives the media all they need. And the cross talk at the end was just confusing. We don’t have an honest media to analyze. That’s the issue. https://t.co/wy8tSrL8Rb — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 30, 2020

Trump used Wallace’s own words, true, but why do we even have to explain anything? Trump doesn’t support violent radicals.

People are missing that when Wallace asked if Trump would condemn white supremacists HE SPECIFICALLY ASKED Trump to tell them to “stand down.” Trump said “sure” 3x and then used Wallace’s OWN WORDS to tell Proud Boys to “stand down.” WATCH THE CLIP ⬇️pic.twitter.com/E8wRrpJaDX — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 30, 2020

Tucker’s monologue last night hit on this quite well: