Biden Plagiarized Ronald Reagan During His Speech

M DOWLING
22

Joe Biden plagiarized Joe Biden’s speech. Joe Biden essentially plagiarized Ronald Reagan’s famous 1984 speech at Pointe du Hoc today in Normandy.

Not only is he a liar with dementia, but he is also a notorious plagiarizer.

Watch; it’s shocking and doesn’t say much for his handlers and speech writers. Are they trying to get him to quit?

He has a history of plagiarizing:

He also used the military as props.


