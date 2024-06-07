Biden Plagiarized Ronald Reagan During His Speech

Joe Biden plagiarized Joe Biden’s speech. Joe Biden essentially plagiarized Ronald Reagan’s famous 1984 speech at Pointe du Hoc today in Normandy.

Not only is he a liar with dementia, but he is also a notorious plagiarizer.

Watch; it’s shocking and doesn’t say much for his handlers and speech writers. Are they trying to get him to quit?

Joe Biden essentially plagiarized Ronald Reagan’s famous 1984 speech at Pointe du Hoc today in Normandy. Watch these clips side by side. Wow: pic.twitter.com/jeGgTS2Nnm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 7, 2024

He has a history of plagiarizing:

He also used the military as props.

ICYMI: Greg Kelly reacts to Biden’s speech: “Never use the military as a prop. Well, they were used as a prop… as he said awful, horrible things about half the country.” MORE: https://t.co/y0oGNVUiRr pic.twitter.com/HePJZ0jCMc — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 7, 2022

