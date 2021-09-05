Biden planned for ‘every contingency’ except food for refugees

















According to the Daily Mail, resources are being stretched thin at refugee camps as the people are poured in by the thousands without adequate vetting. It appears that food is in short supply at Ft. Bliss, which is already housing 4,000.

Hamed Ahmadi, 28, tweeted from his cell phone that he was ‘not complaining’ but the meal he was given is insufficient.

“Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later,” Ahmadi wrote. “Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort Bliss El Paso Texas.”

The NY Post was appalled that he was trolled unsympathetically on Twitter for complaining after being saved from possible death.

They wrote that Hamed Ahmadi, 28, a Fulbright semi-finalist, tweeted the photo showing a couple of chicken slices and fruit [but not the bread] to highlight the unglamorous life he now faced as a refugee [nicely dressed with a nice cell phone and an education].

“The point of that tweet was not … to be complaining, to be very critical,” Mr. Ahmadi told The Independent. “I was just describing a situation of Afghan refugees that are in the situation that they never really wanted to be in.”

He said he wanted to add that refugees have to be ‘patient’.

The refugee enjoyed a good life in the Afghan capital Kabul, though his family has suffered a tragedy. His brother was killed two months ago fighting the Taliban and his sister died of coronavirus. Another sister still lives in Afghanistan but is now in hiding as a result of her prior service in the Afghan police force, the Post wrote (as the refugee claims). Perhaps it’s not his complaints that are a problem, but rather the fact that Biden has no plan to feed the refugees he is pouring into the forts. These are future Democrats he will send to live in swing states. If he cared about them, he’d feed them.

The Comments

Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas. #AfghanRefugees #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/2X7eP8Uwa0 — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 2, 2021

I was unable to reach a homeless veteran to ask how they like their free meals and free housing because they don’t get those things. Also they don’t have iPhones. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 4, 2021

Complaining about a rescue flight worth thousands, free food, shelter and health care. Gotcha. Now do our homeless veterans. — Doug Ross 🇺🇸 (@directorblue) September 4, 2021

He is obviously hiding toast, and a bowl on the other half of the plate. Our gov should have just handed out MRE’s. Or what our own kids eat at school lunch. — Melanie (@mefbama) September 5, 2021

Hamed… Are you really a refugee? Where were you educated? You speak English very well for a refugee… JusSayin — Grace (@graca5683) September 5, 2021

He has wifi:

How’s that wifi working for you? — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) September 5, 2021

And a nice phone.

For one: you have a better phone than many of our own American citizens… Two: I hope you enjoyed your free plane ride, meals, and lodging paid from many of our paychecks (aka taxes). pic.twitter.com/HpYyGaM9mI — Ali Pine (@AliPine2) September 4, 2021

