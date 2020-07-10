Biden plans to go after Little Sisters of the Poor, ignoring the recent SCOTUS ruling

On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responded to the Supreme Court ruling exempting religious organizations from covering employees’ contraception. He was disappointed in the results of Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania. He’s coming after the Little Sisters and will restore the Obama-era policy, despite the ruling, if he wins the presidency.

He doesn’t care about the Sisters or the Supreme Court ruling, apparently.

Biden accused the Trump administration of continuing to “strip health care from women.” through their insurance company or a third-party administrator.”

He wants to restore a policy that the Supreme Court rejected, who agreed with the Little Sisters that it violated their moral and religious convictions.

In fact, contraception pills are very inexpensive, but the Obama government wanted to make them also pay for tubal ligations and morning-after pills. This was a Democrat government power grab.

Obama allowed them to use a third party to provide insurance they funded. It was nothing more than an accounting trick and did nothing to negate the immorality the Sisters believe is involved. The government wanted them to pay for abortifacients.

If the women employed by Little Sisters don’t like it, they can work elsewhere.

Biden’s full statement read:

Health care is a right that should not be dependent on race, gender, income or zip code. Yet as a result of today’s decision, countless women are at risk of losing access to affordable, preventive care.

I am disappointed in today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that will make it easier for the Trump-Pence Administration to continue to strip health care from women – attempting to carve out broad exemptions to the Affordable Care Act’s commitment to giving all women free access to recommended contraception.

As a result of the Affordable Care Act, more than 60 million women – including at least 32 million women of color – gained access to this preventative health care. The Obama-Biden Administration did this while also providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions.

As disappointing as the Supreme Court’s ruling is, there is a clear path to fixing it: electing a new President who will end Donald Trump’s ceaseless attempts to gut every aspect of the Affordable Care Act. If I am elected, I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions. The accommodation will allow women at these organizations to access contraceptive coverage, not through their employer-provided plan, but instead through their insurance company or a third-party administrator.