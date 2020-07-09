Chelsea Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell were friends

If Ghislaine Maxwell was friends with Ivanka, this story would be plastered all over the media. The story is Chelsea and Ghislaine were friends, but the media has no problem with it. Social media responds to the news by posting photos of Donald Trump at formal large gatherings with Epstein or Ghislaine.

Politico reported on Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, and noted her relationship with Chelsea Clinton in July 2019. Everyone knew about the allegations against Maxwell and her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein except the Clintons, who claim they didn’t know.

Maxwell is the daughter of the late, disgraced British publishing mogul Robert Maxwell who killed himself in 1991. She helped Epstein, the Brooklyn-born son of a New York City parks groundskeeper, gain access to social circles that allowed him to become friendly with two U.S. presidents, billionaire business moguls, America’s media elite and at least one member of the British royal family, according to Politico.

Politico reported that Maxwell grew close to the Clintons after the former president left office. She eventually became friends with Chelsea Clinton. The two women vacationed together on a yacht in 2009. Maxwell attended Chelsea’s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in 2010, Politico reported.

The newspaper reported that Maxwell also participated in the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Global Initiative as recently as 2013, through The TerraMar Project, an oceanic non-profit she founded. The contacts between Chelsea Clinton and Maxwell appear to have occurred after Maxwell’s name first emerged in accounts of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse.

“Ghislaine was the contact between Epstein and Clinton,” a person familiar with the relationship told Politico. “She ended up being close to the family because she and Chelsea ended up becoming close.”

Clinton said the family didn’t know about the accusations when they socialized with her. Maybe they didn’t. We’re not accusing Chelsea of anything, but it’s noteworthy that the mainstream media is not repeating it endlessly as they would were it the Trumps.

