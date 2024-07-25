Biden Plans to Level the Supreme Court in His Remaining Months

Biden, incapable of campaigning or being tried for crimes, will somehow run the country. What the Hell is going on? He told us he was leaving with a note on X! He’s a useful idiot for someone(s).

Biden plans to spend the remainder of his term in part destroying our third branch of government. He has other goals over the next six months, including curing cancer – his moonshot.

In his speech yesterday, the president said he looks forward to the work ahead in his final six months in office. Part of his plan is to interfere with the Supreme Court. His real goal is to politicize the court and make it an arm of the Democratic Party.

“I’m going to call for Supreme Court reform because this is critical to our democracy,” he said.

President Biden said on Wednesday that he intends to call for Supreme Court ‘reform’ as he has laid out his plans for his final six months in office.

“Over the next six months, I’ll be focused on doing my job as president,” Biden said, citing lowering costs, growing the economy, calling out extremism, bringing about peace and the release of hostages in Gaza, and protecting the planet from the climate crisis among his top goals.

Multiple outlets have reported that Biden is considering proposals to establish term limits for Supreme Court justices and an enforceable ethics code for those on the high court.

As an aside, we live in a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy.