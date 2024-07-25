Trump Wins a Big Motion In ABC News Lawsuit

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Florida denied a motion from ABC News and George Stephanopoulos that sought to dismiss the defamation suit brought by former President Donald Trump.

In March, the former president sued the network and Hillary’s man at ABC. He said Stephanopoulos defamed him during an interview with GOP Representative Nancy Mace. Stephanopoulos claimed on multiple occasions that Trump was found liable for the rape of E. Jean Carroll. In their original suit, the former president’s team wrote that Stephanopoulos’ statements were made “with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth.”

He wasn’t found guilty of rape, and the civil charge he was found guilty of was without any evidence. The jury said he touched her without any evidence. But touched is not rape.

Trump praised Wednesday’s decision, which was signed by Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga for the Southern District of Florida, in a post to his Truth Social account Wednesday afternoon. He described it as a “BIG WIN” against “ABC FAKE NEWS” and “LIDDLE’ GEORGE SLOPADOPOLUS.”

The Left will criticize him for that comment, but I think he’s funny. He only goes after people when they go after him first.