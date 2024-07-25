Don’t Say the Border Czar Is the Border Czar

Leftists run Axios. However, it mostly gives accurate information. Unfortunately, they just ditched their credibility by gaslighting Americans about our border czar.

Peter Savodnik wrote about it in The Free Press:

On March 24, 2021, Axios published a story titled “Biden Puts Harris in Charge of Border Crisis.” Political reporter Stef W. Kight said the vice president would be “addressing the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border” and that Harris would “lead efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador) to manage the flow of unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in numbers not seen since a surge in 2019.”

On July 24, 2024, Stef W. Kight at Axios published a story headlined “Harris Border Confusion Haunts Her New Campaign.”

We are all going to get whiplash from the gaslighting. She did, she didn’t, she is, she isn’t. Savodnik continues:

Kight now claims: “In early 2021, President Biden enlisted Vice President Kamala Harris to help with a slice of the migration issue.”

Just a slice! Got that?

Kight says there is “confusion around the VP’s exact role” and that “early media misfires and the rapidly changing regional migration crisis has made the issue a top target for the GOP trying to define their new opponent.”

Mr. Kight wants her to find a new border message. He doesn’t want the GOP to reference her failure as a border czar. So, will her new border message be one that runs down the middle of the road or to the right?

Axios added an editor’s note at the bottom of the new piece. “This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a ‘border czar’ in 2021.”

TRUTH

The truth in a March 2021 Associated Press article:

President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address the root causes of the problem…

In delegating the matter to Harris, Biden is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

NBC News published a similar article on March 24, 2021, titled “Biden Tasks Harris with ‘Stemming the Migration’ on Southern Border.”

The vice president is expected to President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he has appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to stem migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, as the administration faces growing political pressure to address a surge in undocumented migrant children unaccompanied by parents.

Biden said during an immigration meeting at the White House that he had asked Harris to lead the administration’s efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, countries that will “need help stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.”

A senior administration official said Harris’ role would focus on “two tracks”: both curbing the current flow of migrants and implementing a long-term strategy that addresses the root causes of migration.

Kamala Is the Border Czarina; She Isn’t the Border Czarina

Media 2023: “Kamala is the border czar.” Media 2024: “Kamala wasn’t the border czar.” pic.twitter.com/7NYbttaAu2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 25, 2024

The Lies of Ron Filipkowski

Great catch by the @newsbusters crew. Rebekah Jones acolyte @RonFilipkowski going off saying the media “falsely” reported Kamala Harris was the “border czar” in 2021 and here he is calling her the same thing. pic.twitter.com/tBA9uKCWsy — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 24, 2024