Biden Proudly Announces He Won’t Decouple from China

If you love sending US jobs to China, you will love to hear that Biden is “not looking to decouple [the United States] from China.” This is despite all the millions of jobs lost. America Last Joe is highly successful in his mission.

“Now, we’re also united in our approach to the People’s Republic of China, and the joint statement released yesterday outlines the shared principles we’ve all agreed at the G7 and beyond in dealing with China,” Biden said during a press conference Sunday in Japan:

We’re not looking to decouple from China, we’re looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China. [Emphasis added]

That means taking steps to diversify our supply chains, and we’re not — so we’re not dependent on any one country for necessary product. It means resisting economic coercion together and countering harmful practices that hurt our workers. It means protecting a narrow set of advanced technologies critical for our national security. [Emphasis added]

Manufacturing reports that they are already in a deep recession.

“Manufacturing says it’s already a deep recession” The US has been in a recession since May 2022. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) May 19, 2023

This is who is running our country.

BIDEN: “We’re not looking to decouple from China” pic.twitter.com/pZ0YAkMliW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

Miraculously, Nancy Pelosi rescued the economy during The Great Depression. She was born in 1940 and didn’t do anything during The Great Depression lasted from 1929 to 1939.

Joe Biden said that Nancy Pelosi helped rescue the economy in the Great Depression. Interestingly enough, she wasn’t even born yet, so that’s pretty amazing 😂🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/VaoZDSbkPn — suzy (@Suzy_1776) May 23, 2023

Hillary Clinton says Biden doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s destroying the country and he gets credit for it.

Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden doesn’t get “the credit that he deserves from the press or maybe some large segments of the people” pic.twitter.com/KTFYJetJs1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 8, 2023

