Democrat-Tied Judge Sets a Mid-Campaign Date for the Hush Money Trial

The judge in the Stormy Daniels case against Donald Trump set a date to begin the “hush money” trial in the middle of the campaign season. Donald Trump threw his hands up in frustration as the judge set March 25, 2024 as the date. The presidential election will take place in November.

Merchan’s daughter is a Democrat operative, and he has donated to the shadowy progressive group, Act Blue.

Trump, appearing by video conference at a pretrial hearing in the hush-money case, allegedly glared at the camera as New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan advised him to cancel all other obligations for the duration of the trial, which could last for several weeks.

He obviously wouldn’t be able to campaign.

Trump sat with his arms folded for the remainder of the hearing.

Trump had pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his family company, the Trump Organization.

Mr. Trump has criticized this judge publicly.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments his company made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Prosecutors say he was compensating Cohen for orchestrating hush money payments during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters. He denies that he had an extramarital affair.

Trump did not violate any campaign finance laws. There is no crime.

Merchan´s protective order bars Trump and his lawyers from disseminating evidence to third parties or posting it to social media, and it requires that certain sensitive material shared by prosecutors be kept only by Trump´s lawyers, not Trump himself.

Merchan claims it’s not a gag order.