Biden provides nice digs for people coming here illegally









ICE is taking over seven hotels near the southern border starting Friday as the federal agency begins placing migrant families released from Border Patrol custody into the hotels.

According to a report from Washington Examiner, families will be moved into a Best Western in El Paso on Friday. ICE dubbed it “Casa Estrella” or “Star House.” The hotel is making at least 186 beds available for families. The building is located next to a Starbucks and 2 miles south of El Paso International Airport.

The Biden Administration is also using a Best Western and a Comfort Inn up the road near El Paso, Texas, along with four others.

These hotel owners better hope the places aren’t trashed.

Hundreds of people who illegally came over the U.S.-Mexico border with a family member will be placed in hotels in El Paso, Texas, and Chandler, Arizona, this Friday.

Biden will spend tens of millions of dollars to help illegal aliens live in style. It’s your tax money paying for it.

There aren’t enough hotels with at least 250,000 coming in illegally each month.

They will have nice rooms, a pool, exercise, and cardio equipment. Check it out:

