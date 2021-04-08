Infrastructure is whatever Democrats say it is, got it?









If you want to know what Democrats think is infrastructure, you need to go no further than to Kirsten Gillibrand’s Twitter feed. The senator from New York says “Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure.”

That’s exactly why the Democrats’ 2-3 trillion dollar infrastructure bill is only about 6% infrastructure and the rest is payoffs, reparations, and The Green New Deal.

Sadly, Gillibrand is not joking. The bill does redefine the word ‘infrastructure’ so it doesn’t mean infrastructure at all. It means Marxist agenda items.

Laughably, Biden says the U.S needs this massive two-part infrastructure bill immediately because China is racing ahead. He insists he is willing to work with Republicans on the terms, although he obviously is not.

Biden got visibly angry as he pointed out how America was falling behind the rest of the world. The only problem is that the bill does nothing much for infrastructure but is a huge giveaway to unions and Big Businesses to transform the USA into a socialist/communist society.

“Over the next six to eight months, China and the rest of the world is racing ahead of us and the investments they have in the future,” he said. [Investments to Democrats is taxation.]

How does giving away money to his favorite donors, unions, and other scallywags like the Democrat Socialists of America and their Green New Deal help us succeed?

It gets us in insurmountable debt and makes us socialists.

Biden gave remarks Wednesday to shore up support for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, the administration’s top Congressional priority. The deal is only part I and it isn’t $2.3 trillion according to congressmen who added it up. It’s actually over $3 trillion and the changes are permanent. Then there is part II in three weeks.

“I don’t know why we don’t get this,’ Biden added, his voice getting louder as he spoke. ‘We’re one of the only a few major economies in the world whose public investment in research and development has declined as a percentage of GDP in the last 25 years. Declined. The United States of America that led the world.”

He wants the Central government in charge of everything and everyone. They will take our money and decide how it gets doled out. Democrats have gone full communist. They’re not playing around any longer.

HERE’S WHAT’S IN PART I OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE

Gillibrand’s tweet brought widespread mockery.

EVERYTHING LEFTISTS LIKE IS INFRASTRUCTURE

Catturd has ideas about what it means:

A chair is infrastructure.

Grass is infrastructure.

A dog is infrastructure.

The sky is infrastructure. Pretending to be a Liberal is fun – 🥳 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 7, 2021

John thought of a few more:

Major tax cuts for working Americans is infrastructure Finishing the pipeline is infrastructure Opening the economy is infrastructure Getting government out of our lives is infrastructure Protecting the Bill Of Rights infrastructure Building border wall Infrastructure — Ben (@bendur6) April 7, 2021

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, a distillery owner, chimed in with a photo of whiskey barrels, saying: “Whiskey is infrastructure.”

Whiskey is infrastructure pic.twitter.com/PJNv1CAEQm — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) April 7, 2021

Ben Domenech of The Federalist:

Brunch is infrastructure.

Kendall Jenner is infrastructure.

The Snyder Cut is infrastructure. https://t.co/mtzttc8qyt — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 7, 2021

