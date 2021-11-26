Biden Puts Another Nail in the Coffin of Fossil Fuels

















Biden announced today that he might raise the rates for energy companies to drill for oil and natural gas on public lands. This is as the price of fuel soars. It’s based on a report by the Interior Department run by Deb Haaland, a radical, anti-fossil fuel agitator.

Biden is cutting leases, canceling pipelines, and discouraging investments in oil.

He’s tapping into 50 million barrels from the oil reserves for no benefit whatsoever. He’s even selling one-third of the oil to China and India.

The questionable report from the U.S. Department of the Interior cited climate concerns and recommended that companies pay more.

The report was ordered by Biden or his cabal when he took office in January.

The report said the federal oil and gas program is harmful to the environment and called for royalty rates, bonding rates and other fees for energy companies to be raised.

How raising rates for oil leases will lower gas prices is unknown.

Biden this week promised we will see prices drop at the same time we abandon our reliance on oil. We are supposed to believe that.

Biden further said that higher gas prices are not related to his administration’s green energy initiatives.

He also touted fuel savings by people who drive electric vehicles.

Biden’s announcement about tapping into the country’s oil reserve, came the same week that a reporter asked the Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm how many barrels of oil Americans consume daily during a news briefing. She said she didn’t know.

A reporter explained that it’s about 18 million which will be enough to cover the United States for three days.

This administration counts on us to be stupid.

Watch:

REPORTER: “How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?” Energy Sec. Granholm: “I don’t have that number in front of me. I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/lToOjsLNLu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

