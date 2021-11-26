Universities, Companies Use ‘Racist’ Rittenhouse to Destroy Our Youth

















Libs of TikTok is a very influential Twitter feed because the research is excellent. Since it’s conservative, the site’s days are likely numbered. We didn’t post everything Libs of TT posted about the fake Rittenhouse narrative being set up, but it’s enough to make the point.

University after university sent out emails condemning the Rittenhouse verdict and offering therapy and safe spaces.

These universities are using their platform to brainwash the youth. The Rittenhouse case was a clear case of self-defense with a gun. The Left manufactured a narrative around it that was destroyed by the verdict, but they haven’t given up.

According to the universities and corporations, Rittenhouse had no right to defend himself, and certainly not with a gun. The Left called the riot a Black Lives Matter protest while it was mostly an Antifa riot. The media let people think the victims were black upstanding citizens. In fact, all three were Marxist-Antifa whites with criminal records.

The goal is to get rid of self-defense and guns for the ordinary citizen.

Stanford LAW explained how the verdict “is a blow to our hearts” and “shakes our sense of belonging within the legal profession.”

LMU deceitfully claimed it was a protest “by two people at an anti-Black violence protest.” NYU offered a post-reflection space.

It wasn’t only public schools, it included private schools. It also included high schools. One high school principal said self-defense is racist and undermines the jury system. That is insane.

It didn’t only include schools, corporations joined in. Best Buy and Levi Strauss offered counseling since the verdict was against “our values.”

The indoctrination is mind-blowing. Leftists haven’t forgottena thing as they destroy the country. The corruption is under every rock.

Some Examples:

did you guys think I was joking? 🙈 go check the thread https://t.co/vWJH5tS45k — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

This is nuts pic.twitter.com/YsrMbEzhez — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

University of Rochester offers group therapy to process emotions in a safe space https://t.co/Nky535bmsP — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

Pepperdine University. A private college in Malibu, CA pic.twitter.com/UNCkTSoUnz — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

It’s endless. I can do this all day pic.twitter.com/kiFrLKrVLD — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

THREAD: Many universities sent out emails or put out statements condemning the jury decision, and offering therapy and safe spaces for those who need help processing San Francisco State University pic.twitter.com/MAHnxHdQWf — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2021

Stanford LAW explains how the verdict “is a blow to our hearts” and “shakes our sense of belonging within the legal profession”

You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/W64Omk1lzE — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

Levi Strauss & Co sent out a notice to their employees offering a therapy session with a “racial trauma specialist” to learn “trauma coping mechanisms” after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict pic.twitter.com/9rSXRqZzbN — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

I have to reshare this now that Trump met with Kyle 😆 https://t.co/w0UMcW5mpZ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2021

