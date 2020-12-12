Patrick Basham on the election: He went to sleep in the US, woke up in the Soviet Union

Patrick Basham, founding director of the Democracy Institute, has a piece at The Epoch Times, in which he discusses the obvious fraud in the presidential election. He also spoke with John Hinderaker at Powerline Blog. He told Hinderaker he went to bed in the United States and woke up in the Soviet Union.

We aren’t allowed to talk about the corrupt election, at least not until after the inauguration. All my avenues of communication have been shut down, but we keep trying.

Mr. Basham believes the unwillingness to let us talk about the fraud shows their insecurity about the election.

His article evaluates the nefariousness in five crucial states, concluding that the absentee ballots were handled ineptly. Also, the fact that half the country thinks it was a fraud makes the election a failure.

EXAMPLES OF FRAUD

One of the sworn witnesses, under penalty of perjury, some of them Democrats, with no upside, testified to multiple trucks of ballots arriving at the counting location for ten days after the election. Supervisors never gave her any answers. This was AFTER the election.

Eleven percent of ballots in Arizona should have been rejected and weren’t. That is significantly more than Biden’s lead.

The Atlanta counting began after everyone left and after they took ballots out from under a table. That is when the ballot surge for Biden appeared. We also know that over sixty thousand underage teenagers voted in the Georgia election.

There was a witness who saw the same ballot scanned over and over for an hour. The fraudsters used a variety of tactics.

In Michigan:

At the Dec. 2 Michigan state Senate Oversight Committee hearing, three witnesses, including a Dominion Voting Systems employee, attested that on Nov. 4 at 4:30 a.m., a truck arrived at the rear of the polling station basement with 100,000 ballots in garbage cans. A staffing company employee contracted by Dominion testified that batches of ballots were scanned 8 to 10 times. One witness was told to backdate ballots with phony dates.

It’s almost impossible to go back and locate the ballots. You can’t prove it.

MAIL-IN VOTES HAVE A SIGNIFICANT FRAUD FACTOR

How many of the 100 million mail-in ballots were fraudulent?

The 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is the preeminent election observation body.

According to OSCE, “absentee, early, or postal voting … need to be regulated carefully in order to ensure secrecy of the vote and thus full confidence in the process.” Clearly, that didn’t happen. Every voter will pay a lasting price for such negligence, as only genuinely democratic elections form the basis for legitimate government.

The upcoming senatorial races are in danger

Currently, no court will allow the witnesses to be heard. Judges don’t want to revisit the election, no matter how fraudulent.