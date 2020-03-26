Biden quotes 4 words of the “corny” Declaration of Independence

Embarrassing Joe Biden interviews continue. Imagine Joe Biden as president. He can’t even get through a brief, controlled interview.

Joe’s trying to quote the Declaration of Independence again during this online interview. he managed to get four words out and didn’t add “whatever,” this time he said “et cetera” instead. He thinks the Declaration of Independence is “corny.”

Oh no. Joe Biden struggled with the Declaration of Independence AGAIN. “We hold these truths etcetera” pic.twitter.com/6jtVizoemU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 25, 2020

Remember when he said this:

Earlier this month: Joe Biden said, "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing."pic.twitter.com/A0MRpMmIWk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 25, 2020

During a PBS online interview, Joe Biden claimed the President’s favorability poll numbers haven’t gone up.

Gallup, ABC News, and CBS News just released polls showing Trump’s job approval numbers have gone up.

The reporter corrected him and he answered, “Well, I hope that he’s so strong that he’s up way above that.”

What? Anyway, do you think he’s lying?

BIDEN: “The president’s numbers with the public have gone up in handling this crisis, but they haven’t gone up in terms of his presidency.” *awkward silence* REPORTER: Actually, his job approval is also up. BIDEN: “Well, I hope that he’s so strong that he’s up way above that.” pic.twitter.com/VfWksMSpJi — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 25, 2020

We believe he’s lying here:

My favorite part is how he pauses to think too hard, which makes me think he’s lying, and then when asked who he talked to says: “Oh, it was an off-the-record discussion I had, so I’m not going to indicate who.” https://t.co/msi45eMjlM — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 25, 2020

Reuters is running ads for him but it won’t help:

While the media is trying to stop airing the Trump administration’s coronavirus press briefings, Reuters is airing a campaign advertisement for Joe Biden — who is not currently a government official https://t.co/RL7RiPy4ld — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 26, 2020