Nancy’s Daughter, Christine Pelosi, Praised the Felon Who Assaulted Rand Paul

In 2017 Sen. Rand Paul was, without provocation, brutally assaulted by his Kentucky neighbor. The senator was mowing the lawn when Rene Boucher blindsided him. The attack left the GOP legislator with five broken ribs.
Unfortunately, Mr. Paul suffered complications during his recovery. He battled pneumonia, and last year, part of his lung had to be removed.
This past Sunday Rand announced he’d contracted the coronavirus and was quarantining himself to prevent further spread. Because of his close contact with Mr. Paul, Sen. Romney, fearing for the health of his wife who suffers from multiple sclerosis, also self-quarantined.
Congressional reporter Paul Kane wrote, “He told us the other day his biggest personal concern was not getting this because his wife has MS. Now he can’t see her for 2 weeks.”
Christine Pelosi, Nancy’s daughter, and a Dem political strategist, then tweeted “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right.”
So, apparently all you have to do to get a thumbs up from the spawn of Nancy Pelosi is heaping praise on the felon whose unhinged attack made a sitting United States Senator much more vulnerable to a potentially deadly virus.
No word on a reprimand from Mom. Not even a time out. That’s some set of genes running through that bloodthirsty brood.
She is a spawn and evil like mommie dearest, the wicked witch
you have no reason to continue. This is the absolute worst POS I have seen.
After an MRI i was diagnosed of MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS. After years on medications, symptoms worsened with tremors on my right hand, numbness and tingling, muscle weakness and loss of speech. Fortunately last year, I learnt about Rich Herbal Gardens (ww w. richherbalgardens. c om) and their effective MS Formula treatment through an MS support group on facebook the Multiple Sclerosis treatment made a great difference, most of my symptoms including balance, weakness, falling alot and others gradually disappeared. I improved greatly over the 4 months treatment, its been a year since the treatment, i have no symptoms. I have a very good quality of life and a great family!