Proof John Kerry Betrayed the USA?

The entire administration was involved in getting rid of the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. Hunter was a board member of Burisma and was paid way too much money.

John Kerry admitted the entire administration was helping Ukraine by removing the prosecutor. This was at the time of the 2014 Maidan Revolution. In the tape, he appears to admit he helped overturn the Ukrainian government with the help of his friends in the administration. We don’t have the whole tape, however.

I don’t know if that’s treason, but admitting he colluded with Iran against the Trump administration is probably treason. Kerry ran a shadow government, negotiated with Iran, and undermined the administration. Then Secretary Pompeo called Kerry out as Iran’s co-conspirator.

Then Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif claimed Kerry gave him secret information on Israel.

The Poroshenko Tapes

Quid Pro Quo Joe. A billion dollars!

 


