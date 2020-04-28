Biden rails about stopping the “illegals”

Joe Biden calls for a border fence between the US and Mexico, changing the dynamics in Mexico, and punishing employers who hire “illegals.”

You can hear the beginning of his slurring problem here if you pay close attention.

He also brags about the crime bill that put large numbers of black youth in prisons for years after committing minor drug crimes.

This video is from 2006 when he said what was popular at that time. Now, he is once again saying what is popular to win the election. He has no moral core, no core principles.

Watch: