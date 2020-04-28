Dossier author secretly met with Hillary’s/Dems’ lawyers

In a new exclusive from The Daily Caller, we now know that Christopher Steele, the former British spy and author of the infamous dossier, secretly met with Hillary’s lawyer Marc Elias of Perkins Coie. That’s the law firm that handled payments for the dossier — opposition research — on behalf of Hillary’s campaign and the DNC.

During testimony in the UK last month, he admitted he met with two lawyers for the Democrats as part of his probe into Donald Trump. He met with Perkins Coie partners Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias.

He said this under oath.

Steele said that Sussmann provided him with the now-debunked tip that a Russian bank had a secret communications channel with the Trump Organization.

Steele was also compromised by Russian spies as we now know and as the FBI knew right from the start of the investigation.

The Daily Caller writes, “That now-debunked tip, from Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann, set off a chain of events that led to Steele publishing a Sept. 14, 2016 memo accusing the founders of the bank, Alfa Bank, of having “illicit” ties to Vladimir Putin, according to a court transcript obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.”

A week after Steele wrote that memo, he had another meeting with Sussmann’s colleague, Marc Elias, according to the transcript.

Steele disclosed the previously unreported meetings with Sussmann and Elias during testimony in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the Alfa Bank founders, the transcript shows.

Hillary’s/Dems’ lawyers were DEEPLY involved in the investigation of Donald Trump.