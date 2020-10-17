San Diego schools puts in a new anti-racist system with no grades

The second-largest public school district, San Diego Unified School District in California, has approved major changes to the grading-scale system to fight alleged racism in the classroom. The grading standards will be implemented over the course of the next academic year.

NBC-7 reports the school district will go to mastery of the material instead of grading.

They say data shows black students receive a D or F 20% of the time, white students only receive a D or F 7% of the time, and Asian students even less often. In other words, it must be RAAACIST.

“This is part of our honest reckoning as a school district,” said Richard Barrera, vice president of the SDUSD. “If we’re actually going to be an anti-racist school district, we have to confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years.”

Are the educators anti-racist or are they going to discriminate against whites and Asians?

They are analyzing everything in terms of race. If children don’t study as hard or have less support at home, it must be racism.

Under the new grading system, students will also not receive grading penalties for turning in late assignments.

Instead of appearing in grades, late assignments would be reflected in a students’ citizenship grade, which reflects behavior, work ethic, effort, and other relevant but non-academic factors at school.

Just let them skate by. Do these educators think black children are dumber than whites or Asians? They think they can’t meet standards of grading and on-time assignments?

Don’t help them meet standards, change the standards until they pass?

Who are the racists?