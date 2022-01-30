Biden Regime Completely Ignores Court Order on Remain in Mexico

Despite a court order, only 267 illegal aliens have been sent back to Mexico under the Remain in Mexico, aka MPP, rule. The Biden leftists have circumvented the court order by gutting it and then following it.

“MPP is still dead, and the court-ordered relaunch is all for show. We know it and so do migrants and smugglers,” said R.J. Hauman, director of government relations and communications at the Federation for American Immigration Reform. “Border numbers are still through the roof. … The Biden administration isn’t acting in good faith—they’re mocking the courts.”

According to the document, asylum seekers can be unenrolled from MPP should government officials identify “particular vulnerabilities” such as claiming they are gay or transgender. All asylum seekers who claim they have a fear of being returned to Mexico may be provided a legal representative or consultant.

It should have been a huge win but far-left Democrats in control of the party have no bounds, believe in no laws or institutions if they stand in their way. They couldn’t win in court so they ignored the court.

Currently, the Left is bussing in thousands upon thousands of illegal aliens onto Suffolk and Nassau County, red areas, to forever change who we are.

They are overturning the Republic before our very eyes. When Democrats talk about Democracy, they mean socialism, not democracy in general terms which takes in our Constitutional Republic.

